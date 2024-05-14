3 Killed in 7-Vehicle Accident on Metropolitan Expressway Near Tokyo; Portion of Expressway Closed Due to Accident
11:19 JST, May 14, 2024
An accident involving seven vehicles ― four large trucks and three passenger cars ― occurred on Metropolitan Expressway Route No. 5 Ikebukuro Line in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, at around 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday.
Some of the vehicles involved caught fire, and three are confirmed dead, according to investigators.
The accident took place between the Toda Interchange and Toda-Minami Interchange.
According to the Metropolitan Expressway Company, as of 9:30 a.m., the side of the expressway leading out of Tokyo was closed between the Takashimadaira exit and the Mimegi Junction due to the accident.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
-
JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals
-
Cherry tree falls on man on Sanneizaka steps leading to famous Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto
-
Earthquake in Western Japan a Reminder to Be Ready for the Big One; 14% of People Have Made No Preparations, Survey Says
-
Small Animal That Appears to be Mouse Found in Chojuku Bread Products; Some Brands on Same Production Line to be Recalled Voluntarily
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- Core Consumer Prices Rise 2.8% in Fiscal 2023
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal