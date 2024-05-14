3 Killed in 7-Vehicle Accident on Metropolitan Expressway Near Tokyo; Portion of Expressway Closed Due to Accident

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The scene of an accident on the Metropolitan Expressway Route No. 5 Ikebukuro Line in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, is seen at 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

An accident involving seven vehicles ― four large trucks and three passenger cars ― occurred on Metropolitan Expressway Route No. 5 Ikebukuro Line in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, at around 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

Some of the vehicles involved caught fire, and three are confirmed dead, according to investigators.

The accident took place between the Toda Interchange and Toda-Minami Interchange.

According to the Metropolitan Expressway Company, as of 9:30 a.m., the side of the expressway leading out of Tokyo was closed between the Takashimadaira exit and the Mimegi Junction due to the accident.