Home>Society>General News

3 Killed in 7-Vehicle Accident on Metropolitan Expressway Near Tokyo; Portion of Expressway Closed Due to Accident

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The scene of an accident on the Metropolitan Expressway Route No. 5 Ikebukuro Line in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, is seen at 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:19 JST, May 14, 2024

An accident involving seven vehicles ― four large trucks and three passenger cars ― occurred on Metropolitan Expressway Route No. 5 Ikebukuro Line in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, at around 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

Some of the vehicles involved caught fire, and three are confirmed dead, according to investigators.

The accident took place between the Toda Interchange and Toda-Minami Interchange.

According to the Metropolitan Expressway Company, as of 9:30 a.m., the side of the expressway leading out of Tokyo was closed between the Takashimadaira exit and the Mimegi Junction due to the accident.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING