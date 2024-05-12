Rice Planting Resumes at Earthquake-Damaged Shiroyone Senmaida Terraces in Ishikawa Pref.; Recovery Ongoing
15:06 JST, May 12, 2024
WAJIMA, Ishikawa — Rice planting kicked off at the Shiroyone Senmaida rice terraces in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Saturday.
These terraces, a nationally recognized scenic spot, were damaged in the Noto Peninsula Earthquake on Jan. 1. Out of 1,004 rice paddies, seedlings will be planted in 120 that suffered less damage or have been repaired by the end of this month.
On the day, 55 people from across the nation who own and support the rice terraces planted seedlings by hand. A 33-year-old woman from Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, said, “I thought we couldn’t plant rice this year, so I’m glad [to be able to do it].”
According to a group that manages the rice terraces, complete repairs are expected to take more than a year. “The road ahead [to full recovery] is long, but we’d like to make the rice paddies even more vibrant next year,” said the group’s 60-year-old representative.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
-
JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals
-
Cherry tree falls on man on Sanneizaka steps leading to famous Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto
-
Earthquake in Western Japan a Reminder to Be Ready for the Big One; 14% of People Have Made No Preparations, Survey Says
-
Earthquake Hits Japan’s Ibaraki, Tochigi, Chiba Prefectures, No Risk of Tsunami
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Weakening Yen Adds Complexity to BOJ’s Rate Hike Decisions; Rising Commodity Prices may Impact ‘Virtuous Cycle’ Efforts
- 70％ of Japan Companies to Raise Pay Scales in FY 2024
- Core Consumer Prices Rise 2.8% in Fiscal 2023
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal