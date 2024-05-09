Central Japan Councilor ‘Harassed’ Australian Mayor’s Daughter; Lewd Behavior Alleged At Sister-City Event
16:15 JST, May 9, 2024
Norio Nagata, the vice chairman of the Minokamo city council in Gifu Prefecture, was accused of sexually harassing the daughter of the mayor of Dubbo, Australia, which is Minokamo’s sister city, it has been learned. The incident allegedly occurred at an after-party for the mayor and other guests from Dubbo in April.
Nagata, 71, denied any intention of sexual harassment when interviewed, but Minokamo Mayor Hiroto Fujii sent an apologetic email to the city of Dubbo, stating that Nagata had “made [the Dubbo mayor’s daughter] feel very uncomfortable.”
According to the city officials and others, a 12-member delegation, including Dubbo Mayor Mathew Dickerson, his family and city staff, visited Minokamo from April 2. During an after-party held at a restaurant on the evening of April 3, as Nagata sang karaoke and danced, he postured so as to point a microphone at the lower half of the mayor’s daughter’s body.
Nagata said he had no intention of harassing the daughter but had lost his balance. “I apologize if anything that happened gave the wrong impression,” he said.
Minokamo officials reviewed video footage of the incident and determined that the conduct “merited an apology.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
-
U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
-
JAL Airplane Experiences Radio Malfunction During Flight, Lands Safely By Relying on Light Signals
-
Cherry tree falls on man on Sanneizaka steps leading to famous Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto
-
Earthquake in Western Japan a Reminder to Be Ready for the Big One; 14% of People Have Made No Preparations, Survey Says
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’
- Japan, U.S., Philippines to Strengthen Nickel Supply Chains; Reduce Reliance on China for Critical Minerals