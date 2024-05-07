Naha City Hall Suspends Operations After Suspicious Suitcase Found; Explosives Disposal Unit Dispatched

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Naha City Hall

NAHA ー Naha City Hall suspended operations and closed all buildings on Tuesday after a suspicious suitcase was found inside.

Okinawa prefectural police received a report from the city hall at around 12:40 p.m. of “a suspicious suitcase placed near the information area on the first floor.”

Visitors and staff were evacuated from the building, and police dispatched an explosives disposal unit to search the building.