Naha City Hall Suspends Operations After Suspicious Suitcase Found; Explosives Disposal Unit Dispatched
17:07 JST, May 7, 2024
NAHA ー Naha City Hall suspended operations and closed all buildings on Tuesday after a suspicious suitcase was found inside.
Okinawa prefectural police received a report from the city hall at around 12:40 p.m. of “a suspicious suitcase placed near the information area on the first floor.”
Visitors and staff were evacuated from the building, and police dispatched an explosives disposal unit to search the building.
