Elderly Man Encounters Bear in Forest; He Drives It Off With A Stick
16:06 JST, May 4, 2024
A 73-year-old man encountered a bear in a mountain forest in Miyako in Iwate Prefecture on Friday but succeeded in chasing it away.
According to police, the man, a local resident, was alone in the forest looking for wild vegetables when he came across the bear at around 3:45 p.m. on Friday.
Police said that the man jabbed the bear in the neck with a 120-centimeter stick that he was carrying, and the animal fled the way it came.
The man sustained no injuries, the police reported.
