Job Availability Ratio Falls in FY2023

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s average ratio of effective job openings to seekers fell 0.02 points in fiscal 2023 from the previous year to 1.29, the first decline in three years, the labor ministry said Tuesday.

Employers reduced job openings as soaring materials prices weighed on earnings.

Separately, the internal affairs ministry said that the average jobless rate was 2.6% in the year ended last March, unchanged from the previous year.