Misspell in English Test Found in National Marine Engineer Exam; Printing ‘Mush’ Instead of ‘Much’

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:26 JST, April 30, 2024

A misspell was found in an English question in the national marine engineer exam on April 22, the transport ministry said Tuesday.

In the English-to-Japanese translation question, a sentence contained a word “mush,” which was supposed to be “much,” according to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

All 116 people who took the exam to become a second-grade maritime engineering officer were awarded 15 points out of the 400 full score, the ministry said.

The misspell came to light after exam takers pointed it out.

