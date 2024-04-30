Flower Growers Wrap Carnations for Mother’s Day; Aichi Pref. a Leading Production Center in Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A grower carries container-grown carnations in a vinyl greenhouse in Toyokawa, Aichi Prefecture.

TOYOKAWA, Aichi — The work of shipping carnations is in full swing ahead of Mother’s Day on May 12 in Toyokawa, Aichi Prefecture, one of the leading production sites for the flower in Japan.

Grower Kinya Enomoto, 53, was among those working in vinyl greenhouses in the city to wrap red and pink carnations in clear plastic for shipping.

The flowers bloomed later than last year, but the quality and quantity were the same as normal years. About 50,000 containers of the flowers will be shipped, according to Enomoto.

“We could grow good-quality carnations through temperature control,” he said.