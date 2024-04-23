Home>Society>General News

2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo Volunteer Uniforms Unveiled; Tomoka Kurotani, Other Stars Showcase Uniforms at Unveiling Ceremony in Osaka

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Tomoka Kurotani, third from left, and others showcase the uniforms that volunteers will wear at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in Osaka City, on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:33 JST, April 23, 2024

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition on Monday unveiled the uniforms that 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo volunteers will wear at venues, major train stations, airports and other locations in Osaka Prefecture.

The uniforms, whose production was supervised by Junko Koshino, a designer and senior advisor to the association, consist of a T-shirt, vest, hat, and pochette. Each item is navy blue and complimented with another color depending on where the volunteer is — gray for inside the venue and yellow for outside. Volunteers can take their uniform home after the event as a souvenir.

An unveiling event was held on Monday in Osaka City, with actress Tomoka Kurotani and others appearing on stage wearing the uniforms. “It’s comfortable to wear and has a simple, stylish design. It’s a look that anyone can pull off, so please join us as a volunteer,” Kurotani said.

As of Friday, 22,799 volunteer applications had been received, surpassing the target of 20,000. Recruitment will continue until April 30.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING