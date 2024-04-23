2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo Volunteer Uniforms Unveiled; Tomoka Kurotani, Other Stars Showcase Uniforms at Unveiling Ceremony in Osaka
13:33 JST, April 23, 2024
The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition on Monday unveiled the uniforms that 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo volunteers will wear at venues, major train stations, airports and other locations in Osaka Prefecture.
The uniforms, whose production was supervised by Junko Koshino, a designer and senior advisor to the association, consist of a T-shirt, vest, hat, and pochette. Each item is navy blue and complimented with another color depending on where the volunteer is — gray for inside the venue and yellow for outside. Volunteers can take their uniform home after the event as a souvenir.
An unveiling event was held on Monday in Osaka City, with actress Tomoka Kurotani and others appearing on stage wearing the uniforms. “It’s comfortable to wear and has a simple, stylish design. It’s a look that anyone can pull off, so please join us as a volunteer,” Kurotani said.
As of Friday, 22,799 volunteer applications had been received, surpassing the target of 20,000. Recruitment will continue until April 30.
