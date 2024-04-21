JAC Flight Returns to Kagoshima Airport After Crack Found in Cockpit Window





A Japan Air Commuter flight traveling from Kagoshima Airport to Kikai Airport within Kagoshima Prefecture on Saturday turned back to its departure airport after a crack was found in the anti-icing film fixed to the cockpit window.

The flight, JL3783, had 11 passengers and 3 crew members on board at the time, and no one was injured.

According to JAC, the ATR42-600 aircraft, which has a capacity of 48 people, took off from Kagoshima Airport at 7:40 a.m. and was scheduled to land at Kikai Airport at 8:50 a.m. After takeoff, the pilot found a crack about 40 centimeters long and 1 centimeter wide in the anti-icing film. The pilot determined that it would be difficult to continue the flight and decided to turn back.

Due to the incident, three flights that were scheduled to depart from or arrive at Kagoshima, Kikai, and Tanegashima airports, all in the same prefecture, were canceled, as they were all scheduled to use the same aircraft.