New Substances Detected in Benikoji Supplement Ingredients; Health Ministry Finds More Than Puberulic Acid
14:59 JST, April 20, 2024
In the wake of health damage suffered by users of a Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. supplement made with benikoji red rice mold, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry announced Friday that a number of unknown substances have been discovered in the supplement’s ingredients.
Puberulic acid, a natural substance produced from blue mold, had previously been detected, but the announcement pointed to the existence of additional substances.
The ministry is working to identify these substances, which are not normally found in the ingredients of the supplement.
Puberulic acid was detected in some of the ingredients in Kobayashi Pharmaceutical’s investigation. The ministry has received samples of ingredients from the Osaka-based company and analyzed them at the National Institute of Health Sciences in Kawasaki.
As a result, at least two substances, in addition to puberulic acid, were detected in samples manufactured between June and August last year, a period in which the health complaints were concentrated. These substances were not found in products manufactured during other periods. The ministry will continue to identify the substances and investigate the cause of contamination and toxicity.
Five of the supplement users had died and 240 had been hospitalized as of Thursday.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
-
Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
-
Whaling Mother Ship Built in Japan for 1st Time in 73 Years
-
Tsunami Advisory for Okinawa Lifted at Noon (UPDATE 2)
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks Southern Part of Kyushu; No Risk of a Tsunami
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Lags in Efforts to Gain Value from Human Resources; Govt Working to Increase Usage
- Japan MOF’s Kanda Warns against Yen’s Weakness
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- Shohei Ohtani’s Former Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Appears in School Textbook; Publisher Considers Replacing Content