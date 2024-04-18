Tokyo Creative Salon Committee Showcases Works by Japanese Designers in Milan Design Week; Japan News Issue Distributed at Fair

Hiromi Kanekita / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors read The Japan News at Milan Design Week in Milan

MILAN — The executive committee of Tokyo Creative Salon (TCS), one of the largest design events in Japan, is participating in Milan Design Week, a world-class design festival in Italy, to present clothing, furniture and other works by Japanese designers.

This is the second time that the TCS committee has participated in Milan Design Week following last year.

The participation in the annual fair aims to show TCS to the world in a bid to promote Tokyo as a global design hub. An issue of The Japan News covering the TCS held in Tokyo in March is being distributed at the venue of Milan Design Week.

“We want to let overseas creators see the attractiveness of Japan and gather people who can work together to create new things,” said Ryota Hamano, general co-creation director of the TCS.

Milan Design Week will run until Sunday.