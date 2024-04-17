Home>Society>General News

40-Centimeter-Long Snake Caught on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train; Passenger Alerted Station Staff

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:05 JST, April 17, 2024

A passenger aboard the Tokaido Shinkansen, which departed from Nagoya for Tokyo, alerted staff at JR Tokyo Station on Tuesday that there was a snake on the train, according to JR Tokai, the train’s operator.

During a search by JR staff, a snake measuring about 40 centimeters long was found and caught in one of the cars.

No passengers were injured.

The train was originally scheduled to head to Shin-Osaka after it returned to Tokyo. However, JR used another train instead.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING