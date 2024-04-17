40-Centimeter-Long Snake Caught on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train; Passenger Alerted Station Staff

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo



A passenger aboard the Tokaido Shinkansen, which departed from Nagoya for Tokyo, alerted staff at JR Tokyo Station on Tuesday that there was a snake on the train, according to JR Tokai, the train’s operator.

During a search by JR staff, a snake measuring about 40 centimeters long was found and caught in one of the cars.

No passengers were injured.

The train was originally scheduled to head to Shin-Osaka after it returned to Tokyo. However, JR used another train instead.