40-Centimeter-Long Snake Caught on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train; Passenger Alerted Station Staff
14:05 JST, April 17, 2024
A passenger aboard the Tokaido Shinkansen, which departed from Nagoya for Tokyo, alerted staff at JR Tokyo Station on Tuesday that there was a snake on the train, according to JR Tokai, the train’s operator.
During a search by JR staff, a snake measuring about 40 centimeters long was found and caught in one of the cars.
No passengers were injured.
The train was originally scheduled to head to Shin-Osaka after it returned to Tokyo. However, JR used another train instead.
