Yellow Sand Expected to Prevail Japan Through Thursday; Visibility to Drop Below 10 Kilometers in Regions

The Japan Meteorological Agency

20:20 JST, April 16, 2024

Yellow sand is expected to blow across wide areas of the Japanese archipelago from Tuesday night through Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

According to the agency, the yellow sand is expected to reach the regions of Kyushu on Tuesday night, Kinki on Wednesday morning, and Kanto-Koshin in the afternoon.

The fine dust particles are forecast to restrict horizontal visibility to less than 10 kilometers in those regions and in some areas may even drop below five kilometers. The agency urged people to be careful as driving may be affected.

