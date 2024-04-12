Seat Reservations on Shinkansen, Other JR Lines up 16% for Golden Week; Pandemic Drop in Ridership Disappears
20:42 JST, April 12, 2024
Seat reservations on Shinkansen and other JR lines during the Golden Week holiday were up 16% as of Wednesday from a year ago, bringing the total to 2.96 million seats, the six Japan Railways companies announced Thursday.
The figure was 7.2% higher than in 2018, meaning this year has seen an end to the pandemic’s drag on ridership.
This will be the first Golden Week after COVID-19 was downgraded to a Category V infectious disease. The holiday runs from April 26 to May 6 this year.
Crowds are expected to peak on May 3 for trains leaving the Tokyo area, and May 6 for those returning to the Tokyo area.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks near Tokyo; Saitama and Tochigi Prefectures Observe Lower 5 Quake on Japan’s Seismic Scale of 7 (UPDATE 1)
-
Whaling Mother Ship Built in Japan for 1st Time in 73 Years
-
Tsunami Advisory for Okinawa Lifted at Noon (UPDATE 2)
-
Spring Warmth in Central Tokyo; Winter Chill Expected at Early Next Week
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Chief Denies Possible Surge in Deposit, Lending Rates
- BOJ to Discuss Ending Negative Rate Policy
- Nikkei Stock Average Hits Record High
- Bank of Japan Governor: Mortgages Not Expected to Rise Significantly After End to Negative Interest Rate Policy
- Bank of Japan Considering Major Changes to Monetary Policy; May Lift Negative Interest Rate Policy