New Yakumo Service Train Debuts in Western Japan; Bronze Color Inspired by Sunset on Lake Shinji, Shimane Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
New train in the limited express Yakumo service departs JR Izumoshi Station in Izumo, Shimane Prefecture, on Saturday.

13:35 JST, April 7, 2024

A new limited express Yakumo service connecting Okayama, Tottori and Shimane prefectures began running on Saturday.

The previous trains had been ridiculed for “making passengers tired” because they shook and caused motion sickness while traveling through Chugoku’s mountainous regions.

According to West Japan Railway Co., the service operator known as JR-West, the new trains are equipped with technology that tilts the cars at the right time and angle in response to curves, greatly improving the quality of the ride.

The new train is bronze in color, inspired by the setting sun on Lake Shinji in Shimane Prefecture.

