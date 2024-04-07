New Yakumo Service Train Debuts in Western Japan; Bronze Color Inspired by Sunset on Lake Shinji, Shimane Pref.
13:35 JST, April 7, 2024
A new limited express Yakumo service connecting Okayama, Tottori and Shimane prefectures began running on Saturday.
The previous trains had been ridiculed for “making passengers tired” because they shook and caused motion sickness while traveling through Chugoku’s mountainous regions.
According to West Japan Railway Co., the service operator known as JR-West, the new trains are equipped with technology that tilts the cars at the right time and angle in response to curves, greatly improving the quality of the ride.
The new train is bronze in color, inspired by the setting sun on Lake Shinji in Shimane Prefecture.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks near Tokyo; Saitama and Tochigi Prefectures Observe Lower 5 Quake on Japan’s Seismic Scale of 7 (UPDATE 1)
-
Fuji-Q Highland to Close Do-Dodonpa, Fastest Roller Coaster in the Industry; Enjoyed by 9.3 Million People Since Opening in 2001
-
Whaling Mother Ship Built in Japan for 1st Time in 73 Years
-
Two Dead After Avalanche in Southwestern Hokkaido; Victims Believed to be Backcountry-Skiing Foreign Nationals (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING