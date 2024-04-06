Tour De Tohoku to Be Held in Sept.

Jiji Press

Officials pose at the announcement for this year’s Tour de Tohoku on Friday in Sendai.

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., April 5 (Jiji Press) — A Tour de Tohoku cycling event will be held in Miyagi Prefecture on Sept. 15 to help the northeastern Japan region recovery from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, its organizers said Friday.

The 11th such event since 2013 will be sponsored by a local newspaper publisher and a general incorporated association, aiming to strengthen ties with co-hosting municipalities.

The three courses of 65-180 kilometers will all start from the city of Ishinomaki.

The number of official participants will be limited to the first 1,200 applicants. Details will be available at the event’s website from April 18.

From this year’s event, municipalities along the courses will encourage participation under the hometown tax donation system.

Masahiko Ichiriki, a senior official of the association, said that “we want to promote the Tour de Tohoku as an event that moves with the reconstruction, while promoting the attractions of the Sanriku coastal area.”