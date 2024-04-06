Tour De Tohoku to Be Held in Sept.
17:05 JST, April 6, 2024
Sendai, Miyagi Pref., April 5 (Jiji Press) — A Tour de Tohoku cycling event will be held in Miyagi Prefecture on Sept. 15 to help the northeastern Japan region recovery from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, its organizers said Friday.
The 11th such event since 2013 will be sponsored by a local newspaper publisher and a general incorporated association, aiming to strengthen ties with co-hosting municipalities.
The three courses of 65-180 kilometers will all start from the city of Ishinomaki.
The number of official participants will be limited to the first 1,200 applicants. Details will be available at the event’s website from April 18.
From this year’s event, municipalities along the courses will encourage participation under the hometown tax donation system.
Masahiko Ichiriki, a senior official of the association, said that “we want to promote the Tour de Tohoku as an event that moves with the reconstruction, while promoting the attractions of the Sanriku coastal area.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks near Tokyo; Saitama and Tochigi Prefectures Observe Lower 5 Quake on Japan’s Seismic Scale of 7 (UPDATE 1)
-
Fuji-Q Highland to Close Do-Dodonpa, Fastest Roller Coaster in the Industry; Enjoyed by 9.3 Million People Since Opening in 2001
-
Whaling Mother Ship Built in Japan for 1st Time in 73 Years
-
Two Dead After Avalanche in Southwestern Hokkaido; Victims Believed to be Backcountry-Skiing Foreign Nationals (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ Chief Denies Possible Surge in Deposit, Lending Rates
- BOJ to Discuss Ending Negative Rate Policy
- Japan’s Oct.-Dec. Revised GDP Up 0.4％ at Annual Rate
- Bank of Japan Considering Major Changes to Monetary Policy; May Lift Negative Interest Rate Policy
- Major Wage Gains Set Stage for BOJ to End Negative Interest Rate; Bank Likely to Debate Change Next Week