Strong Quake Rocks Okinawa Prefecture; Tsunami Warnings Issued (Update1)

The Japan News

Jiji Press

9:41 JST, April 3, 2024 (updated at 10:00 JST)

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press) — A powerful earthquake rocked Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Wednesday morning, prompting tsunami warnings.

The quake occurred near Taiwan around 8:58 a.m., and registered 4 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale of 7 in the town of Yonaguni in Okinawa.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings over the Okinawa main island region and the Miyakojima-Yaeyama region covering islands close to Taiwan.

The earthquake occurred at a very shallow point, and had an estimated magnitude of 7.5, according to the agency.

The agency said a tsunami of 30 centimeters was observed in Yonaguni at 9:18 a.m.

