Seibu Ikebukuro Line Resumes Operations between Ikebukuro, Nerima Stations after Suspension due to Accident at Shiinamachi Station (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Seibu Railway

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:30 JST, April 2, 2024 (updated at 20:08 JST)

The Seibu Ikebukuro Line resumed operations between Ikebukuro and Nerima stations at around 7:35 p.m. after a suspension due to an accident at Shiinamachi Station at around 6:40 p.m.

