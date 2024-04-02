M6.1 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Aomori, Iwate Prefectures Observe Lower 5 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
6:27 JST, April 2, 2024
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 jolted the Tohoku region at 4:24 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. There was no risk of a tsunami, the agency said.
The quake’s epicenter was in Iwate Prefecture at a depth of about 80 kilometers, according to the agency. The temblor registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in some parts of Aomori and Iwate prefectures.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks near Tokyo; Saitama and Tochigi Prefectures Observe Lower 5 Quake on Japan’s Seismic Scale of 7 (UPDATE 1)
-
Akira Toriyama, Mangaka Known for ‘Dragon Ball’ ‘Dr. Slump,’ Dies at 68 (UPDATE 2)
-
Fuji-Q Highland to Close Do-Dodonpa, Fastest Roller Coaster in the Industry; Enjoyed by 9.3 Million People Since Opening in 2001
-
Two Dead After Avalanche in Southwestern Hokkaido; Victims Believed to be Backcountry-Skiing Foreign Nationals (Update 1)
-
Spring Warmth in Central Tokyo; Winter Chill Expected at Early Next Week
JN ACCESS RANKING