M6.1 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Aomori, Iwate Prefectures Observe Lower 5 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 jolted the Tohoku region at 4:24 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. There was no risk of a tsunami, the agency said.

The quake’s epicenter was in Iwate Prefecture at a depth of about 80 kilometers, according to the agency. The temblor registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in some parts of Aomori and Iwate prefectures.