Japan’s Oldest Giant Panda Dies at 28 at Oji Zoo in Kobe

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Giant panda Tantan at Oji Zoo, Kobe, in February

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:12 JST, April 1, 2024

Japan’s oldest giant panda Tantan has died at 28, Oji Zoo, Kobe, said Monday.

The female giant panda was being treated for heart disease.

