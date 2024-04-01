Home>Society>General News

Hokkaido: JR Nemuro Line Ends Furano-Shintoku Service on Sunday

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A JR Nemuro Line train is seen at the Furano Station on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:27 JST, April 1, 2024

A JR Nemuro Line train ran its last service between Furano and Shintoku stations, 81.7 km long, on Sunday.

A farewell ceremony was held Sunday at each station of the service, attended by local residents and train fans.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING