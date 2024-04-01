Hokkaido: JR Nemuro Line Ends Furano-Shintoku Service on Sunday
11:27 JST, April 1, 2024
A JR Nemuro Line train ran its last service between Furano and Shintoku stations, 81.7 km long, on Sunday.
A farewell ceremony was held Sunday at each station of the service, attended by local residents and train fans.
-
