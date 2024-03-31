Tokyo’s Temperature Rises to 28.1 C, Rewriting Highest Record for March (Update 1)
13:43 JST, March 31, 2024 (updated at 16:35 JST)
Tokyo’s temperature rose to 28.1 C on Sunday, exceeding 25 C for the first time this year and rewriting the capital’s highest recorded temperature for March, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
High temperatures were recorded mainly in places along the Pacific Ocean, with many places in Kanto and surrounding regions exceeding 25 C. By 3:40 a.m., 28.6 C had been recorded in Kofu and Fuchu, Tokyo. Nerima Ward, Tokyo, saw its temperature rise to 28.5 C.
