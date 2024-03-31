Tokyo’s Temperature Rises to 28.1 C, Rewriting Highest Record for March (Update 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People in half sleeves are seen in Ginza, Tokyo, on Sunday.

Tokyo’s temperature rose to 28.1 C on Sunday, exceeding 25 C for the first time this year and rewriting the capital’s highest recorded temperature for March, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

High temperatures were recorded mainly in places along the Pacific Ocean, with many places in Kanto and surrounding regions exceeding 25 C. By 3:40 a.m., 28.6 C had been recorded in Kofu and Fuchu, Tokyo. Nerima Ward, Tokyo, saw its temperature rise to 28.5 C.