Health Ministry to Conduct Inspection to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical’s Factories Manufacturing Material for Benikoji Red Rice Mold
21:39 JST, March 29, 2024
Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will conduct inspections based on Food Sanitation Law to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical’s factories which manufacture material for benikoji red rice mold on Saturday, Keizo Takemi, health minister, said on Friday.
Takemi told reporters about the ministry’s policy about a series of problems related to the company’s supplements containing benikoji after he attended a meeting of relevant ministers concerning measures to deal with benikoji-related products.
At the meeting, participants confirmed that measures to improve system on “Food with Functional Claims” would be compiled by the end of May.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Akira Toriyama, Mangaka Known for ‘Dragon Ball’ ‘Dr. Slump,’ Dies at 68 (UPDATE 2)
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks near Tokyo; Saitama and Tochigi Prefectures Observe Lower 5 Quake on Japan’s Seismic Scale of 7 (UPDATE 1)
-
Fuji-Q Highland to Close Do-Dodonpa, Fastest Roller Coaster in the Industry; Enjoyed by 9.3 Million People Since Opening in 2001
-
Two Dead After Avalanche in Southwestern Hokkaido; Victims Believed to be Backcountry-Skiing Foreign Nationals (Update 1)
-
Spring Warmth in Central Tokyo; Winter Chill Expected at Early Next Week
JN ACCESS RANKING