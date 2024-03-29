Health Ministry to Conduct Inspection to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical’s Factories Manufacturing Material for Benikoji Red Rice Mold

The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left, Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Keizo Takemi and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi attend a meeting by relevant ministers to discuss benikoji-related products.

Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will conduct inspections based on Food Sanitation Law to Kobayashi Pharmaceutical’s factories which manufacture material for benikoji red rice mold on Saturday, Keizo Takemi, health minister, said on Friday.

Takemi told reporters about the ministry’s policy about a series of problems related to the company’s supplements containing benikoji after he attended a meeting of relevant ministers concerning measures to deal with benikoji-related products.

At the meeting, participants confirmed that measures to improve system on “Food with Functional Claims” would be compiled by the end of May.