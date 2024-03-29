Yellow Sand Expected in Western, Northern Japan Through Sunday
15:24 JST, March 29, 2024
Yellow sand is expected to blow across wide areas from western Japan to northern Japan from Friday through Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency has announced.
The fine dust particles are forecast to restrict visibility to less than 10 kilometers in those regions. The agency warned that visibility might even drop below five kilometers in some areas, which could require drivers to take extra precautions.
