Chalk Plant Churns Out Blackboard Essential Ahead of Japan’s School Year Starting in April

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Employees of Nihon Rikagaku Industry Co.’s plant in Bibai, Hokkaido, produce chalks during its peak production season ahead of Japan’s new school year, starting in April. The plant’s chalk, formulated mainly of calcium carbonate and powdered local scallop shells, produces smooth writing and minimal powder on the hands. At this time of year, production reaches to about 200,000 pieces per day, and employees tirelessly engage in mixing chalk formula and water to form pastes with clay-like consistency before molding and drying the pieces. The factory produces about 45 million pieces of chalk annually.