Chalk Plant Churns Out Blackboard Essential Ahead of Japan’s School Year Starting in April
10:48 JST, March 29, 2024
Employees of Nihon Rikagaku Industry Co.’s plant in Bibai, Hokkaido, produce chalks during its peak production season ahead of Japan’s new school year, starting in April. The plant’s chalk, formulated mainly of calcium carbonate and powdered local scallop shells, produces smooth writing and minimal powder on the hands. At this time of year, production reaches to about 200,000 pieces per day, and employees tirelessly engage in mixing chalk formula and water to form pastes with clay-like consistency before molding and drying the pieces. The factory produces about 45 million pieces of chalk annually.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Akira Toriyama, Mangaka Known for ‘Dragon Ball’ ‘Dr. Slump,’ Dies at 68 (UPDATE 2)
-
Strong Earthquake Rocks near Tokyo; Saitama and Tochigi Prefectures Observe Lower 5 Quake on Japan’s Seismic Scale of 7 (UPDATE 1)
-
Fuji-Q Highland to Close Do-Dodonpa, Fastest Roller Coaster in the Industry; Enjoyed by 9.3 Million People Since Opening in 2001
-
Two Dead After Avalanche in Southwestern Hokkaido; Victims Believed to be Backcountry-Skiing Foreign Nationals (Update 1)
-
Spring Warmth in Central Tokyo; Winter Chill Expected at Early Next Week
JN ACCESS RANKING