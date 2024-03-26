Home>Society>General News

Ferry Runs Aground near Hiroshima’s Famous Off-Shore Gate of Itsukushima Shrine; No Injuries Reported

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Nanaura Maru is seen run aground near the Grand Torii Gate of the Itsukushima Shrine in Hiroshima Prefecture at 5:03 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:29 JST, March 26, 2024

A ferry ran aground in shallow waters surrounding the Grand Torii Gate of the Itsukushima Shrine in Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Nanaura Maru, operated by JR West Miyajima Ferry Co., was carrying no passengers when the incident occurred around 1:05 p.m. None of the four crew members were reported injured.

According to the Hiroshima Coast Guard Office, the weather was clear and visibility was good at the time, but suspects the problem may have been caused by winds recorded at 8 to 9 meters per second.

