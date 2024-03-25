Hand-dyed Banners for Children’s Day Prepared by Saga Pref. Artists

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Artisans color banners for Children’s Day on May 5 at a workshop in Ogi, Saga Prefecture, as the banners’ production period reaches its height this month. The vibrant banners express a wish for boys to grow up in good health. At the Jojima Hatasenko workshop, artisans carefully brush in the color for samurai warlords, dragons and other patterns dyed on cotton banners. The warlord banners, the workshop’s top sellers, are 7.5 meters long and about 0.9 meters wide. There are also mini-banners for indoor use that are about 1 meter long and 0.5 meters wide.