Partial Suspension of Express Trains on JR Sobu Line for Signal Confirmation, Sakura to Tokyo Station

10:30 JST, March 25, 2024 

A portion of the JR Sobu Line’s express train line heading towards Tokyo Station from Sakura station is suspended Monday morning for signal confirmation.

