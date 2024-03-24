Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Supplied 80％ of Ingredient in Question

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

President Akihiro Kobayashi (front) holding a press conference following the announcement of voluntary recalls on Friday afternoon, Chuo Ward, Osaka City.

Osaka (Jiji Press)—About 80 pct of the amount of an ingredient in question produced by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. had been supplied to other companies, it was learned on Sunday.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical had used the remaining 20 pct in its supplement products, which it decided to recall over fears of health damage.

The ingredient in question is “beni koji” red fermented rice. On Friday, the company announced the recall of a total of about 300,000 packs of five supplement products containing the ingredient after 13 consumers developed kidney disease symptoms.

On Sunday, Takara Shuzo Co. said it will recall a total of about 96,000 bottles of sparkling sake products containing the ingredient at the request of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical. The products have been on sale since Jan. 30.