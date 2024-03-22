Japan, China Discuss Release of Treated Water from Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No.1 nuclear power plant

The Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that Hiroyuki Namazu, the director general of the ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, and his Chinese counterpart Liu Jinsong met in Guangzhou, China, on Wednesday. They discussed various topics, including the discharge of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

According to the announcement from the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the two also discussed issues such as the buoys placed by China within Japan’s exclusive economic zone around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture and agreed to continue close communication.

The two had also held talks in person in Fukuoka Prefecture on Feb. 2.