After 17-Hour Nintendo Switch Gaming While on Duty, Police Officer Issued Caution by Director; Salary To Be Docked for Gaming Time

The Yomiuri Shimbun



NARA — A police officer in his 40s at Tenri Police Station has been cautioned by the director of the Nara prefectural police department for playing Nintendo Switch for a long time while on duty, it has been learned.

The officer played video games on the device 10 times, totaling 17 hours, while on duty at the police box from November last year to February.

According to the prefectural police, the officer neglected his work when he connected his personal device to a TV in the break room at the police box.

The game console still connected to the TV was found during an unannounced inspection of duties conducted in February. The officer reportedly acknowledged and regretted his actions, saying, “I played games when there were few incidents.”

The prefectural police intend to deduct the amount of time he spent playing the game from his salary.