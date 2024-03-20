Home>Society>General News

Master Craftsman Prepares Hand-Painted Carp Streamers for Children’s Day in May; Craftsman Creates 60 Sets of Streamers Every Year

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:17 JST, March 20, 2024

Takeshi Takada, 69, adds the final touch to a koinobori carp streamer for Children’s Day on May 5 in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture. Production of Sakai carp streamers, a traditional craft since the Meiji era (1867-1912), reaches its busiest time of the year in March. Takada, the sixth-generation head of Takagi workshop has been certified by the governor of Osaka as a master creator of the prefecture’s traditional craft. He paints about 60 sets of streamers by hand every year using more than 20 types of custom-made brushes. Their lengths range from about 25 centimeters to more than five meters.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING