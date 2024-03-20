Home>Society>General News

South Korean Tanker Capsizes Off Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Pref.; 4 of 11 on Board Rescued (Update 1)

© NNN
A South Korean-flagged tanker that capsized off Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, is seen on Wednesday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:33 JST, March 20, 2024 (updated at 12:37 JST)

An emergency call was made to rescue the South Korean-flagged tanker Keoyoung Sun (870 tons) that was near the west side of Mutsure Island off Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, at around 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, saying: “The ship has tilted due to bad weather. We are in need of rescue.”

According to the Moji Coast Guard Office, four patrol vessels saw a capsized vessel in the area. Eleven non-Japanese sailors are believed to have been on board. Four of them, including an Indonesian man, were rescued by helicopter. Their health conditions are unknown.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
