Sakura Blossoms for Someiyoshino Species Expected in Tokyo March 20; Earliest Prediction for All of Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

People stroll beneath cherry blossoms in full bloom in Kitakata, Fukushima Prefecture, in April 2023.

When are the Someiyoshino sakura predicted to blossom this spring?

Tokyo and Hiroshima will see the species blossom on March 20, the earliest for anywhere in Japan, according to Weathernews Inc. For Tokyo, the predicted date is later than last year, when on March 14 the city tied for the earliest bloom date.

“The growth of buds has stalled due to the return of cold weather in early March, and the pace is slower than last year,” the company said.

Full bloom in Tokyo, along with Hiroshima, is expected to be on March 28, the earliest prediction in Japan and later than last year’s March 22. Both blooming and full bloom are said to be earlier than the average.

The expected bloom dates for other regions are as follows: Fukuoka, Kochi and Nagoya on March 23, Osaka on March 25, Kanazawa on March 28, Sendai on March 30, and Sapporo on April 23.