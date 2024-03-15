Limited Express Thunderbird Makes Last Journey in Ishikawa Pref. Ahead of Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Thunderbird limited express train departs from Wakura Onsen Station in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Friday.

NANAO, Ishikawa — The Thunderbird limited express train transported its final passengers between Tsuruga Station in Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, and Wakura Onsen Station in Nanao, Ishikawa Prefecture on Friday. This is due to the extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen line between Tsuruga Station and Kanazawa Station in Ishikawa Prefecture the following day. On Friday morning, many people, including railway enthusiasts, bid farewell to the Thunderbird train as it departed from Wakura Onsen Station for the last time.

The Thunderbird, which started operations in 1995 as the successor to the Raicho express train connecting Osaka and Toyama stations, fully replaced Raicho in 2011. The express service primarily connected Osaka and Kanazawa stations, offering a daily round trip departing to and from at Wakura Onsen Station. However, its operation for a section in Ishikawa Prefecture was to end due to the extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen line on Saturday.

“The name and sophisticated look of the train body are part of the appeal of the Thunderbird. I feel sad about the end of its operation, as I’ve been a passenger for many years,” said a 27-year-old railway enthusiast from Nakanoto, Ishikawa Prefecture, who rode the final service. The passenger added, “I’m also grateful [to the train].”