M-5.8 Quake Hits Fukushima Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected
0:30 JST, March 15, 2024
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit Fukushima Prefecture at around 12:14 a.m. on Friday, registering minus 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the costal towns of Kawamata and Naraha in the prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
No tsunami advisory was issued for the quake.
