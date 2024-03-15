Home>Society>General News

M-5.8 Quake Hits Fukushima Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected


The Yomiuri Shimbun

0:30 JST, March 15, 2024

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit Fukushima Prefecture at around 12:14 a.m. on Friday, registering minus 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the costal towns of Kawamata and Naraha in the prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

No tsunami advisory was issued for the quake.

