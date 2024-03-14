Home>Society>General News

JR Tokaido and Keihin Tohoku Lines Resume Operations after Temporary Suspensions Due to Accident (UPDATE 2)

20:13 JST, March 14, 2024 (updated at 21:50 JST)

The JR Tokaido and Keihin Tohoku Lines resumed operations at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday after temporary suspencions due to an accident hat occurred at a crossing between Shinagawa and Kawasaki stations before 7 p.m. on the day.

