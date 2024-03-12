Railroad Track Slope Collapses in Ono, Hyogo Prefecture; Worker in his 50s Buried Alive and Dies
17:09 JST, March 12, 2024
A slope collapsed on the Kobe Electric Railway line in Ono, Hyogo Prefecture, around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, killing a male construction worker in his 50s who was working nearby when he was buried under earth and sand.
According to the police, another male worker who was working with him had one leg buried, but survived. At the time of the accident, three workers were in the middle of reinforcing the slope.
