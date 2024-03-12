2 New Zealand Backcountry Skiers Killed, 1 Injured in Avalanche in Southern Hokkaido

Courtesy of the town office of Kutchan.

Mt. Yotei in southwestern Hokkaido

SAPPORO — Police announced on Tuesday that the victims who were killed in an avalanche at Mt. Yotei on Monday were both New Zealanders who lived in the town of Kutchan, Hokkaido.

They were a president of a tour guide company, 33, and the company’s employee, 21. Another New Zealander, 21, of Ranetsu, Hokkaido, suffered a slight injury on his shoulder from the avalanche. He is also an employee of the company.

The three were backcountry skiing on Monday with three other colleagues at Mt. Yotei.