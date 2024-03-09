65% of Respondents ‘Not Concerned’ about Fukushima Treated Water When Buying Seafood

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Seafood samples collected to check the possible impact of the release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant are seen at a fishing port in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, on Oct. 19, 2023.

About two-thirds of respondents said they felt no concern or very little concern about treated water released into the ocean from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant when they buy seafood, according to a recent nationwide Yomiuri Shimbun survey.

The survey was conducted by phone on Feb. 16-18 regarding the possible impact of the release of treated water, which Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. started discharging in August last year.

In a 2021 nationwide survey conducted by mail, the combined percentage of respondents who gave such answers was 21%. Although the survey methods were different, the results suggest that public understanding of the safety of the treated water has expanded.

In the February survey, 38% of those polled said they “are not concerned much,” and 27% said they are not concerned at all. The percentages of those who said they are “somewhat concerned” or “greatly concerned” were 26% and 8%, respectively.

There were no major differences in responses by region or age group, but women were slightly more likely than men to express concern.