65% of Respondents ‘Not Concerned’ about Fukushima Treated Water When Buying Seafood
17:37 JST, March 9, 2024
About two-thirds of respondents said they felt no concern or very little concern about treated water released into the ocean from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant when they buy seafood, according to a recent nationwide Yomiuri Shimbun survey.
The survey was conducted by phone on Feb. 16-18 regarding the possible impact of the release of treated water, which Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. started discharging in August last year.
In a 2021 nationwide survey conducted by mail, the combined percentage of respondents who gave such answers was 21%. Although the survey methods were different, the results suggest that public understanding of the safety of the treated water has expanded.
In the February survey, 38% of those polled said they “are not concerned much,” and 27% said they are not concerned at all. The percentages of those who said they are “somewhat concerned” or “greatly concerned” were 26% and 8%, respectively.
There were no major differences in responses by region or age group, but women were slightly more likely than men to express concern.
