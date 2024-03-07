Bus Carrying Foreign Tourists Crashes into Large Truck; 7 Injured

A tourist bus rear-ended a large truck on the Meishin Expressway in Ritto, Shiga Prefecture, on Thursday afternoon.

A total of seven people, six bus passengers and the driver of the truck, were taken to the hospital, all with minor injuries.

The bus was carrying 34 passengers, including some from Thailand, and was heading to Gifu Prefecture from Kansai International Airport.

The police are investigating the cause of the collision.