- General News
New Museum Opens in Sendai to Pass Down Memories of 2011 Disaster
17:01 JST, March 4, 2024
SENDAI (Jiji Press) — A museum to pass down the generations the memories of the March 11, 2011, major earthquake and tsunami opened in the Gamo district in Sendai on Sunday, just before the region marks 13 years since the disaster.
Former residents who visited the museum voiced expectations that the facility will help enhance awareness of disaster prevention and promote exchanges among related people.
After the disaster, the Gamo district, where more than 150 people died mainly due to tsunami, was designated as a “disaster risk area” where housing construction is restricted, and residents moved en masse to inland areas.
The new museum opened within a biomass power plant built on a site where people used to live. With the cooperation of the power plant operator and others, the museum exhibits items that were used at an elementary school located in the district before the disaster and panels introducing the history of the area.
“The residents who rebuilt their lives [in inland areas] went through extraordinary difficulties,” Masao Shimoyama, 79, a former resident who became the director of the museum, said at the opening ceremony. “I hope the museum will be used as a place for [younger] generations who do not know the 2011 earthquake to have the awareness of disaster prevention.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected
-
Over 10 Killer Whales Trapped Amid Drift Ice Off Coast of Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula
-
Earthquake Measuring Magnitude 4.3 Hits Kyoto Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected (Update 1)
-
One Month to go Until the Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension; the “First Train” Sells Out in 1 Minute
-
Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits Ehime, Hiroshima Prefectures; No Tsunami Expected
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Current Account Surplus Doubles in ’23
- ‘All-country’ Stock Mutual Funds Popular with NISA Investors
- Japan Real Wages Fall at Steepest Pace in 9 Years in 2023
- Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager