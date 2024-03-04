- General News
Heian Pastime Reenacted in Fukuoka; Poetry Composition Ceremony Participants Compose Verses, Drink Sake
13:04 JST, March 4, 2024
A woman in a twelve-layered robe drinks sake from a sakazuki cup during the Poetry Composition Ceremony held at Dazaifu Tenmangu shrine in Fukuoka Prefecture on Sunday. The event reenacts an aristocratic pastime introduced from ancient China that was popular during the Heian period (794–late 12th century). On the day, people dressed in the clothes of ancient nobility sat beside a brook and tried to compose a poem before a cup of sake floating on the water went past them. They then picked up the cup and drank from it.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected
-
Over 10 Killer Whales Trapped Amid Drift Ice Off Coast of Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula
-
Earthquake Measuring Magnitude 4.3 Hits Kyoto Prefecture; No Tsunami Expected (Update 1)
-
One Month to go Until the Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension; the “First Train” Sells Out in 1 Minute
-
Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Hits Ehime, Hiroshima Prefectures; No Tsunami Expected
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Current Account Surplus Doubles in ’23
- ‘All-country’ Stock Mutual Funds Popular with NISA Investors
- Japan Real Wages Fall at Steepest Pace in 9 Years in 2023
- Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager