3 People Feared to be Caught in Avalanche in Northern Hokkaido; Incident Occurred on Mountain on Rishiri Island
14:57 JST, March 3, 2024
3 people were likely caught in an avalanche on a mountain in Rishiri Island in northern Hokkaido on Sunday, according to police.
The avalanche occurred at around 12:40 p.m.
