3 People Feared to be Caught in Avalanche in Northern Hokkaido; Incident Occurred on Mountain on Rishiri Island

Rishiri Island is seen from Wakkanai, Hokkaido, in May 2023.

14:57 JST, March 3, 2024

3 people were likely caught in an avalanche on a mountain in Rishiri Island in northern Hokkaido on Sunday, according to police.

The avalanche occurred at around 12:40 p.m.

