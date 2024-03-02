Home>Society>General News
  • General News

Tokyo, Kanto Shake as M5.0 Quake Hits Chiba Pref.: No Tsunami Warning, Advisory Issued

The Japan News

2:08 JST, March 2, 2024

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook the Kanto region at around 1:49 a.m. Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

No tsunami warning or advisory was issued.

Tokyo recorded 2 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING