Tokyo, Kanto Shake as M5.0 Quake Hits Chiba Pref.: No Tsunami Warning, Advisory Issued
2:08 JST, March 2, 2024
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook the Kanto region at around 1:49 a.m. Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
No tsunami warning or advisory was issued.
Tokyo recorded 2 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.
