IAEA Director General to Visit Japan in Mid-March to Inspect Fukushima No .1 Nuclear Power Plant

AP

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi is set to visit Japan from March 12-14. He will make a visit to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant to inspect the current situation around the release of treated water from the plant into the ocean which started in August, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Tuesday.

Grossi last visited the plant in July. At that time, the international nuclear watchdog released a comprehensive report, acknowledging the safety of the treated water to be discharged from the plant.

Kamikawa is scheduled to meet with Grossi during his stay. “The IAEA continues to be involved as an independent third party through monitoring [the treated water],” Kamikawa said at a press conference on Tuesday. “We’ll further strengthen cooperation with the IAEA.”