Strong Winds Blow in Kanto Region including Tokyo on Monday; Heavy Snow Expected in Tohoku Region
13:20 JST, February 26, 2024
The Kanto region of Japan, including Tokyo, was hit by a developing low-pressure system on Monday, with winds getting stronger. Some areas are experiencing maximum instantaneous wind speeds of 20 meters or more.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the winds are expected to increase further and the waves to rise through Tuesday. The maximum instantaneous wind speeds observed by 11:30 a.m. Monday included 20.9 meters in Yokohama and 18.6 meters in central Tokyo.
In addition, snow is falling on the Pacific side of northern Japan, and heavy snow is expected in Iwate and other prefectures through Tuesday.
