JR Yokosuka Line Suspends Service Between Tokyo and Shinagawa Stations Thursday Morning After Fallen Object Found on Tracks
9:10 JST, February 22, 2024
The JR Yokosuka Line suspended service between Tokyo and Shinagawa stations on Thursday morning, after a fallen object was found on the tracks in a tunnel between Shimbashi and Shinagawa stations at around 3:10 a.m. Thursday.
