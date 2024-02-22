Home>Society>General News
JR Yokosuka Line Suspends Service Between Tokyo and Shinagawa Stations Thursday Morning After Fallen Object Found on Tracks

9:10 JST, February 22, 2024

The JR Yokosuka Line suspended service between Tokyo and Shinagawa stations on Thursday morning, after a fallen object was found on the tracks in a tunnel between Shimbashi and Shinagawa stations at around 3:10 a.m. Thursday.

