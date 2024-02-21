- General News
Cheers Erupt as Humpback Whale Calves Leap in Okinawa Main Island’s Waters During Breeding and Rearing Season
21:18 JST, February 21, 2024
It’s breeding and rearing season for humpback whales in the waters near Okinawa Main Island. The sight of whales and their calves swimming together is common, and whale-watching tours from boats are popular.
The Megaptera novaeangliae, better known as the humpback whale, reaches impressive sizes, with an average length of around 15 meters and a weight of approximately 30 tons. They migrate from Russia to Alaska, where they feed, and then move to warmer waters to breed from December to April. According to the Okinawa Churashima Foundation, which is involved in nature conservation activities in Okinawa, nearly 300 whales have been confirmed in waters near Okinawa Main Island and the Kerama Islands since January.
On Tuesday, off the coast of Kadena Town, the sight of a whale calf about 4 meters long leaping into the air was observed, eliciting cheers from tour participants.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
M4.8 Earthquake Hits Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Expected
-
JCG Captain Mistook ‘No. 1’ Position for Permission to Take off Prior to Haneda Accident; Voice Recorders Being Analyzed
-
Possibility of Warning-Level Snowfall in Tokyo’s 23 Wards; Heavy Snow Expected in Japan’s Kanto-Koshin Region (UPDATE 5)
-
Hepburn-Style Romaji Likely to Become Standardized
-
Over 10 Killer Whales Trapped Amid Drift Ice Off Coast of Hokkaido’s Shiretoko Peninsula
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Business Delegation, Chinese Premier Li Meet; Both Sides Tout Importance of Bilateral Economic Ties
- Japan Eyes 45 B. Yen in Aid for Optical Semiconductors
- Japan’s Job Availability Ratio Rises for 2nd Straight Year
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- M4.8 Earthquake Hits Central Tokyo; No Tsunami Expected